Emergency services respond to A27 crash

Emergency services responded to a crash on the A27 in Worthing this afternoon (Thursday, January 27).

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:36 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:27 pm

Sussex Roads Police officers were called to the two-vehicle collision, which closed the A27 between the A280 (Patching) and A24 near Worthing.

An ambulance was also pictured at the scene.

The crash reportedly involved a car and a lorry.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee said it was a 'minor-injury crash'.

The road had reopened by 2.20pm but traffic remained heavy in the area.

PC Van Der Wee's post on Twitter added: "I’m remaining on scene to facilitate vehicle recovery."

National Highways: South-East also issued a statement on social media. It read: "Please allow extra time for your journey as residual delays of 15 minutes remain through the area."

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee confirmed the road is now open after the 'minor-injury crash'.

