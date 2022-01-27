Emergency services respond to A27 crash

Sussex Roads Police officers were called to the two-vehicle collision, which closed the A27 between the A280 (Patching) and A24 near Worthing.

An ambulance was also pictured at the scene.

The crash reportedly involved a car and a lorry.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee said it was a 'minor-injury crash'.

The road had reopened by 2.20pm but traffic remained heavy in the area.

PC Van Der Wee's post on Twitter added: "I’m remaining on scene to facilitate vehicle recovery."

National Highways: South-East also issued a statement on social media. It read: "Please allow extra time for your journey as residual delays of 15 minutes remain through the area."