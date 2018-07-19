Drivers warned of delays on A27 after Chichester fire

Drivers heading through Chichester are warned of delays because of a fire at a field in Church Road.

Westhampnett Road was closed between Sainsbury's and Spitalfield Lane leading to congestion on the A27 and surrounding roads.

The 'fast spreading' and 'challenging' fire has now been extinguished.

Up to 40 firefighters attended the scene along with eight police officers and at least four ambulance crew members from one ambulance and one emergency discovery vehicle.

Adrian Murphy, area manager and response for the fire service, said: "It was a fast spreading fire. The first engine arrived and called for eight further engines to deal with the fire.

"It was a challenge accessing the fire. It started to spread affecting neighbouring properties.

"We have now put the fire out and it is under control."