Double callout for the RNLI

The RNLI was called out twice at the weekend.

The first shout, on Saturday, followed a call from the UK Coastguard reporting a large inflatable toy had been seen drifting away from the Littlehampton shore and it was not known if anyone was on board.

Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew launched at 12.05pm and searched the area and several leisure crafts were contacted, but nothing was found. The lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station at just before 1pm.

The second shout occurred after 3pm on Sunday when a jet skier made a 999 call to the UK coastguard reporting that his jet ski had suffered engine failure.

The stations Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew launched and headed out towards the scene half a mile south of the Littlehampton Leisure Centre.

The jet ski was located very quickly, and the RNLI lifeguards were in attendance. The lifeboat crew rigged up a tow line to the jet ski and towed it back to Fisherman’s Quay in Littlehampton Harbour.

The lifeboat returned to the station at just before 3.40pm, where it was refuelled and made ready for service.