Delays and roadworks, your morning Sussex travel update for Wednesday, June 9

There is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass eastbound before the A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout), the AA said.

Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing are being reported on the A27 The Causeway westbound in West Sussex. Average speed is ten mph.

There is queueing traffic on the A27 Eastbound before the A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

Slow traffic is being reported on the A27 both ways before Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout) in the construction area.

There are also delays of five minutes on A27 westbound in East Sussex. Average speed is 15mph.