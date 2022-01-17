Crash closes road in Worthing
A road in Worthing is blocked after a crash this morning (Monday, January 17).
Police officers, paramedics and firefighters have been called to the collision on Terringes Avenue.
The crash involved a car and a motorbike.
Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee has responded to the incident.
He wrote on Twitter: "On scene with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Worthing Fire Station and Adur & Worthing Police at a car vs motorbike collision.
"Rider is injured but thankfully not too seriously."
According to traffic sources, the road is blocked and a detour is in operation.
Slow traffic has been reported between The Boulevard and Church Road.
The incident is affecting bus services in the area. Stagecoach South wrote on Twitter: "Due to serious RTA at the junction of Ringmer Road and Terringes Avenue, Service 10 cannot serve Ringmer Road and Castle Road."