Police officers, paramedics and firefighters have been called to the collision on Terringes Avenue.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee has responded to the incident.

He wrote on Twitter: "On scene with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Worthing Fire Station and Adur & Worthing Police at a car vs motorbike collision.

"Rider is injured but thankfully not too seriously."

According to traffic sources, the road is blocked and a detour is in operation.

Slow traffic has been reported between The Boulevard and Church Road.

The incident is affecting bus services in the area. Stagecoach South wrote on Twitter: "Due to serious RTA at the junction of Ringmer Road and Terringes Avenue, Service 10 cannot serve Ringmer Road and Castle Road."