Sussex Police were called to an address in Worthing on Friday night after a car collided with a bungalow.

Police said they received the report at 10.40pm relating to a bungalow in Shirley Drive.

Police said nobody was hurt in the incident. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A police spokesman said: “The driver was not reported to have been injured.”

One ambulance crew also attended the scene.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “A person was assessed and treated for minor injuries but didn’t require further hospital treatment.”