Brighton Road in Lancing is currently blocked after a car collided with a pedestrian.

Sussex Police was called to Beach Green in Lancing at 6.01pm and officers are still at the scene.

The scene of the collision in Brighton Road, Lancing

According to traffic reports the accident happened near the roundabout with South Street.

A police spokesman said officers were talking to the pedestrian and the driver, and the injuries involved are not life-threatening.