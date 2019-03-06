Brighton-bound train line blocked between Littlehampton and Worthing

A fault on a train has blocked the line between Littlehampton and Worthing, according to Southern Rail.

A post on Southern's Twitter page reads: "The Brighton-bound line is blocked between Littlehampton and Worthing due to a fault on a train.

Southern

"Services to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 mins.

"More info to follow when we have it."

