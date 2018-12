The A29 will be closed for several hours due to a serious collision, according to the fire service.

According to traffic reports, the A29 is closed between London Road at the Whiteways Lodge Roundabout and Madehurst Road.

Chichester Fire Service tweeted: "A29 between Whiteways roundabout and Fontwell currently closed and will be for several hours due to a serious RTC. Anyone who travelled this road between 0730 and 0745 please check their dash cams."