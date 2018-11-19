A27 collision: woman and child freed from car by fire service

A woman and a child seriously injured in a collision on the A27 in Lancing this morning were freed from their car by the fire service, a spokesman confirmed.

The 50-year-old and 11-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision near the Sussex Pad traffic lights at around 5.45am this morning. Click here to read more about the collision, which prompted an outpouring of prayers from the community.

The fire service freed a woman and child from their vehicle in this morning's collision on the A27 in Lancing.

The eastbound carriageway of the A27 was closed for six hours while officers investigated the scene.

Now, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed its involvement in the rescue operation.

A spokesman said: "We were called to an RTC on the A27 eastbound near Shoreham Airport at 5.43am this morning (19 November).

"Two engines and one heavy rescue vehicle attended the incident, which involved one car and one van. Two people were extricated from a vehicle using heavy rescue equipment, and handed to the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service. We left at 6.55am."