A27 closed near Worthing after lorry collision

The A27 Upper Brighton Road has been closed after two lorries collided this afternoon.

Traffic is reported to be queuing eastbound for up to 13 minutes, with delays increasing from the Grove Lodge Roundabout to Upper Brighton Road.

A27 blocked after lorry collision

A tweet from Police Constable Pete May, attending the scene, described it as a 'non injury' and said recovery vehicles were on the way.

Traffic is being diverted via different routes to avoid the road closure.

