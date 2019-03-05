A27 blocked near Hammerpot due to collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The A27 is blocked near Hammerpot due to a collision. One lane in the westbound carriageway is blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident near the Woodman Arms pub. The A27 is blocked due to an accident, and police are at the scene Police are at the scene, traffic reports said. It is affecting traffic heading towards Arundel. Chaos continues on A27 as traffic lights fail between Worthing and Shoreham Delays between Barnham and Horsham due to bag being wrapped around train wheel