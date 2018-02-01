18-ton lorries collide in Long Furlong

Police are trying to trace two lorries, one of which collided with another in Findon.

One of the 18-ton heavy goods vehicles was involved in the accident in Long Furlong, Findon, shortly before 12.30pm today.

The two lorries were travelling in convoy westbound and did not stop, police said.

They are described as new cab, chassis six-wheel 18-tonners, both left hand-drive and both on trade plates. Neither bore any sign-writing, police said.

The other HGV involved was damaged, including having its windscreen broken. Its driver sustained facial cuts.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the lorries. Anyone with information can report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 560 of 01/02.