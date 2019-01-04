Train services delayed due to ‘overrunning engineering work’ at West Worthing

Train services between Littlehampton and Brighton are subject to disruption this morning due to overrunning engineering work near West Worthing station.

Fewer trains are able to run on all lines between Littlehampton and Brighton, according to Southern Rail.

Trains between these stations will be delayed, cancelled or revised until approximately midday.

All train lines between Littlehampton and Brighton were blocked for several hours early this morning due to the late-finishing works – however all lines have now been reopened.

