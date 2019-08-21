Traffic chaos around Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham after multiple collisions

A number of collisions around Worthing this afternoon has caused traffic chaos in the area.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision on the A27 Shoreham Bypass near the Sussex Pad traffic lights.

Traffic queuing along the A27

The A27 was closed eastbound from the Manor Roundabout, but has since reopened.

An earlier collision, also involving three vehicles, had blocked off part of the A27 Arundel Road, near to Durrington Hill, causing gridlock through Worthing.

The situation was exacerbated by the closure of the A280 Long Furlong up to Findon, after a collision involving two vehicles.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the A280 was reopened at around 3.30pm, but traffic disruption continued.

Gridlock has been reported along the A259 seafront road through Worthing and Lancing, into Shoreham, spreading up to the A27 Shoreham Bypass eastbound.

Old Shoreham Road also has traffic queuing in both directions in Shoreham.

Grinstead Lane in Lancing has traffic queuing southbound and surrounding, smaller roads have also blocked up with vehicles as people try to avoid the queues.