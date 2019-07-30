West Sussex rail delays: All lines reopen

Southern Rail stock image
All lines have reopened following this morning's travel delays, Southern has said.

Southern Rail said the delays were due to a fault with the signalling system Emsworth, a tree on the line at Southbourne and a level crossing fault at Chichester.

Southern Rail Tweeted: "#SNUpdates - Following a number of incidents today between Barnham & Havant all lines have now reopened. Services may still be delayed whilst we return to full service, with journey times to be extended. Ticket acceptance remains in place."