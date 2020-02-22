Trains between Brighton and Worthing disrupted due to landslip on tracks

A landslip has caused disruption to trains between Brighton and Worthing today (Saturday, February 22).

Southern, which runs the services, said a train driver reported the incident just after 5.15am.

It happened in the westbound line near Hove Tunnel, between Brighton and Hove.

Southern said Network Rail engineers are now on site and have confirmed that soil and a number of trees slipped onto one of the two lines in the area.

Specialist engineers are now being sent to work out how to clear the landslip.

Southern said disruption between Brighton and Worthing is expected until the end of the day

Train services may be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Preston Park.

The Brighton to Hove shuttle is suspended and passengers should use local bus routes.

Brighton to West Worthing services are suspended and passengers should use local bus routes or an hourly service from Brighton to Southampton Central.

Littlehampton to London Victoria services are running as normal; however, minor delays may still occur.

Southern added that rail replacement buses are unfortunately not available.