Traffic jam on A27 in Worthing due to 'accident'

There is a traffic jam on the A27 in Worthing this afternoon due to an accident and temporary traffic lights.

According to an eyewitness, the accident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the Sompting Bypass, near to Lyons Farm retail park.

Sussex Police

Police are at the scene directing traffic.

Traffic reports said there were also long delays and queueing traffic on the A27 in both directions at the Grove Lodge roundabout, with congestion to North Lancing going westbound and to Clapham going eastbound. There were suggestions this was due to temporary traffic lights in the construction area.

As a result, traffic had built up in both directions, and it was having a knock-on effect across the town.