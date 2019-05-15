This is why Long Furlong is currently closed.

Long Furlong, also known as the A280, connects the A24 in Findon and the A27 south of Patching and Clapham.

The road is currently closed between the Findon roundabout and the Patching Northern Roundabout - and this is why.

From 9.30am to 3.30pm, the road has been closed due to 'carriageway surface dressing', according to the West Sussex County Council website.

The alternative route is to continue along the A27 and the A24 through Findon.

Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, according to the council website.