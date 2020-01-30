These roads are set to be closed in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond in the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between January 30 and February 13.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closures

Grosvenor Gardens, Aldwick: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11

Rocky Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Repair damaged boundary fence following road traffic accident. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 10 to February 14

Tortington Lane, Arundel: Overlay sunken section causing height difference from driveway to carriageway. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – January 27 to March 27

High Street, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

Adversane Lane, Billingshurst: Access/Egress of RRV & digging through crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 9 to February 10

Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 21

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30

Gladstone Road, Burgess Hill: New service connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 23 to February 4

Queens Crescent, Burgess Hill: Prevent water from flwoing from Station Road onto Queens Crescent. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 19 to January 31

Church Road, Chichester: Closure of Church Road and ban of right turn into Church Road in conjunction with works on Westhampnett Road. Overnight Road Closure. Soldi – January 26 to February 1

Little London, Chichester: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 4 to February 4

Spitalfield Lane, Chichester: New gas connection. Road Closure. SGN – January 31 to February 3

Tower Street, Chichester: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 5

Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. South East Water – February 4 to February 6

Marley Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 12 to February 12

Ferring Street, Ferring: Line painting and tarmac maintenance at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 29 to January 31

Downs Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3

Topleigh Road, Graffham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 6 to February 6

Eastfield Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30

Underhill Lane, Hassocks: Cut in airheart washout in carriageway. Road Closure. South East Water – February 10 to February 13

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main (Sunte Close to Summerhill Close). Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Cootes Avenue, Horsham: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 10 to February 21

North Street, Horsham: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to February 1

Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes: New service connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 10 to February 21

Curvins Way, Lancing: Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – December 23 to February 28

South Street, Lancing: Traffic island amendments and markings. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 14

Park Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10

Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11

Stonecross Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10

The Street, Lodsworth: Replace decaying pole. Road Closure. BT – February 4 to February 6

Rusper Road, North Horsham: Line painting and tarmac repairs at Level Crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 8 to February 9

Park Road, Petworth: Emergency repairs to a property that has sustained damage from a Road Traffic Accident outside Walton. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 31

Clappers Lane, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 5 to February 5

Harting Combe Road, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3

Langley Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 4 to February 4

Slade Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 4 to February 4

Lynwick Street, Rudgwick: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3

Burnt House Lane, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11

Lambs Green, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 31 to January 31

Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Coolham Road, Shipley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Enable large materials to be delivered from a loader and have a mobile crane in situ. Road Closure. Blade Consulting – January 16 to January 30

High Beeches Lane, Slaugham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 5 to February 5

Hayes Lane, Slinfold: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 12 to February 12

Kerves Lane, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Clay Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 5 to February 5

East Street, Thakeham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Church Lane, Upper Beeding: Relay leaking comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 3 to February 5

East Street, West Chiltington: Access for provision of new Telegraph pole for new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – February 2 to February 2

Sinnocks, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10

Hammingden Lane, West Hoathly: Repalce stop taps in verge. Road Closure. South East Water – February 3 to February 5

Vowels Lane, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30

Fittleworth Road, Wisborough Green: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 31 to January 31

Horsebridge Hill, Wisborough Green: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 31 to January 31

Guildford Road To Becket Road, Worthing: Lay ducting in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 3 to February 14

Littlehampton Road Eastbound, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10