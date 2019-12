These roads are set to be closed in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond during the next fortnight

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between December 5 and 19.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closed

Denmans Lane, Aldingbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 9 to December 9

Lidsey Road, Aldingbourne: Surfacing / lining of new turn right filter lane and general area. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 25 to December 7

Broxmead Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: New connections. Road Closure. South East Water – December 9 to December 13

West Hill, Ardingly: Tree surgery to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – December 11 to December 23

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – December 2 to February 19

Station Road, Billingshurst: Works at Billingshurst Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – December 14 to December 15

Bedford Street, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 13 to December 14

High Street, Bognor Regis: Repair kerb. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 5 to December 5

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Town Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis: To enable a crane to lift mobile home to rear of property. Road Closure. Southern Cranes And Access Ltd – December 18 to December 18

Coombe House Lane, Bolney: Lay duct and fit new joint box. Road Closure. BT – November 26 to December 6

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to December 12

Broadbridge Heath Bypass Eastbound, Broadbridge Heath: Carriageway Resurfacing works between Wickhurst Lane Roundabout to Farthings Hill Roundabout. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 8 to December 16

Farthings Hill Roundabout, Broadbridge Heath: Resurfacing sections of roundabout - part of Broadbridge Heath Scheme. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 9 to December 14

Church Road, Chichester: Closure of Church Road and ban of right turn into Church Road in conjunction with works on Westhampnett Road. Overnight Road Closure. Soldi – November 4 to December 7

College Lane, Chichester: Cutting of vegetation and any roadside trees (between Wellington Road and Spitalfield Lane). Road Closure. Chichester District Council – December 18 to December 19

South Pallant, Chichester: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Overnight Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – December 9 to December 10

Westhampnett Road, Chichester: Roundabout surfacing. Overnight Road Closure. Soldi – November 4 to December 7

Long House Lane, Cowfold: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 11 to December 13

Horsham Road, Crawley: Repair to sunken manhole cover located in centre of carriageway. Overnight Road Closure. Breheny Civil Engineering – December 4 to December 5

Queens Road, East Grinstead: Tower crane being dismantled from Weston Homes Site. Road Closure. Falcon Tower Crane Services – December 14 to December 15

Streels Lane, Ebernoe: Water main repair on Ebernoe Road. Road Closure. Southern Water – December 18 to December 20

Copyhold Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 13 to December 13

Tanyard Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 13 to December 13

Middle Village, Haywards Heath: Repair manhole frame and cover. Road Closure. Southern Water – December 11 to December 11

Oathall Avenue, Haywards Heath: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 16 to December 16

Richmond Road, Horsham: Replace gas main, services and connections (Hurst Road to Gordon Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 22 to December 9

Cinder Hill Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 18 to December 18

Sloop Lane, Horsted Keynes: Section 81 works. Road Closure. South East Water – December 9 to December 11

Fairview Road, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 6 to December 6

West Broyle Road, Lavant: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 16 to December 16

High Beech Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 18 to December 18

Cinder Lane, Milland: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 12 to December 12

Titty Hill, Milland: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 12 to December 12

Wardley Lane, Milland: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 12 to December 12

London Road, Northchapel: Carriageway Patching and reinstate of red traffic calming strip and roundel. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 17 to December 17

Nyetimber Lane, Pagham: Fibre cabling between underground structures in the carriageway for a new development connection. Road Closure. BT – December 16 to December 17

Poynings Road, Poynings: Remedial reinstatement. Road Closure. South East Water – December 16 to December 18

East Street, Rusper: Carry out directional drilling and reception pits. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – September 23 to December 20

Wimland Road, Rusper: On/off tracking RRVS. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – December 16 to December 20

Church Road, Rustington: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – October 17 to December 11

Dingley Road, Rustington: Storage area for gas mains renewals in Church Road. Road Closure. SGN – October 17 to December 11

Station Road, Rustington: Lift and pack ballast to prevent speed restriction being placed on Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – December 12 to December 13

Clarendon Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 11 to December 11

Greenacres, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 11 to December 11

The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services From St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 4 to December 24

Victoria Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Renewal of pigeon netting. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – December 18 to December 20

Inlands Road, Southbourne: New water main connection to new development. Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – December 9 to December 13

Prinsted Lane, Southbourne: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – December 2 to December 6

Tote Lane, Stedham With Iping: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 10 to December 10

Bostal Road, Steyning: Replace gas nain, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – November 19 to December 23

Elm Grove Lane, Steyning: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – December 9 to December 10

Hurston Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 17 to December 17

School Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 17 to December 17

The Street, Thakeham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 6 to December 6

Gatehouse Lane, Trotton With Chithurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 10 to December 10

Hammer Lane, Trotton With Chithurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 10 to December 10

Mill Hill, Upper Beeding: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 17 to December 17

Selsfield Road, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 5 to December 5

Severals Road, Woolbeding: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 10 to December 10

Goring Street, Worthing: Allow tamper to work at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – December 19 to December 20

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18