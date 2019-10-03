'Severe delays' on A27 between Worthing and Shoreham

Motorists travelling on the A27 between Worthing and Shoreham have been advised to expect 'severe delays', stretching back four miles this morning (Wednesday).

Traffic is reportedly at a standstill in some areas between Lyons Farm towards Shoreham Airport, due to a stalled bus at a set of traffic lights.

According to reports, the congestion has been caused by a stalled bus near the airport traffic lights on A27 Shoreham By Pass eastbound at Coombes Road.

Delays of 16 minutes are being experienced on Sompting By Pass eastbound between A27 and A27 Shoreham By Pass. The average speed is just ten mph.

Delays are also reportedly increasing on Brighton Road eastbound in Lancing and Shoreham-By-Sea.

Furhter traffic delays have been reported on Grove Lodge Roundabout eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

