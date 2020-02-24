Rail services disrupted due to 'overrunning engineering works' at Arundel Junction

There is disruption on the railways this morning, with services cancelled, delayed or revised, due to overrunning engineering works at Arundel Junction.

Due to engineering works not being finished on time, all lines towards Barnham, Horsham, Worthing and also to and from Littlehampton are disrupted, Southern confirmed.

Services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

All line have now been reopened, but the disruption is expected to last until 9am.

A spokesman said: "Your journey in this area could be affected by delays, cancellations or short-notice changes.

"Some trains may only run for parts of their journeys.

"You are advised to leave extra time for your journey.

"Please check whether your train is running before you travel.

"If it is affected, you may wish to use an alternative route."

Visit Southern Rail's website for more information here.

SEE MORE: ‘Dangerous sea conditions’ close off Sussex beach