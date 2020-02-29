Prices dropped at Worthing car park

Prices have been dropped at a car park in Worthing.

Today (February 29), Worthing Borough Council tweeted that the temporary car park in Teville Gate would be reducing its daily rate to £5.50, between 8am and 6pm.

By comparison, the long stay car park in Lyndhurst Road, near Worthing Hospital, is £7.60 per day between 6am and 6pm.

This comes as plans to transform Teville Gate are set to go before the planning committee on Wednesday. Read more here.

Nearby, the new home of HMRC is taking shape, as these pictures show.