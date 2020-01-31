'Potentially serious injuries' after major crash on A259 between Chichester and Bognor

Five people were taken to hospital, two with 'potentially serious injuries', after a major crash on the A259 between Chichester and Bognor this afternoon (Friday, January 31).

A collision involving a car and a truck at 1.30pm sparked a large emergency response and has caused severe disruption, with the road still closed northbound three hours later.

According to Arun Police, the A259 from the Felpham by-pass roundabout to the Bognor bridge roundabout was initially closed in both directions, with motorists asked to find an alternative route. However, the district's police force confirmed the road has now been reopened southbound from Chichester to Bognor.

Confirming its attendance on social media, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to 'extricate casualties' after the collision near Merston just before 2pm.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service has now provided more information on the casualties.

A spokesman said: "Four ambulances and one car responded to reports of a collision involving a truck and a car at Colworth.

Four ambulances and one car joined police and firefighters at the scene

"There were five patients. Three were able to free themselves from their vehicle and had relatively minor injuries. They were taken to St Richard's Hospital.

"The other two casualties suffered potentially serious injuries, with one suffering a potential head injury. We called the hospital in advance so they were made a priority."

Sussex Police provided a statement at 3.30pm

A spokesperson said: "Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles, a car and a truck, on the A259 between Chichester and Bognor, near the Marshall Mercedes Benz of Chichester garage, around 1.30pm.

"The road is currently closed while emergency services deal with the matter. This is ongoing and no further details are available at this time."

