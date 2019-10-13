No trains are running to or from London Victoria: here’s what you need to know

Buses are replacing trains to and from London Victoria due to engineering works.

The works, which are due to finish at 11.59pm tonight (October 13), affect all Southern Rail routes to and from the station and the Gatwick Express between Victoria and Gatwick Airport, Southern Rail said.

A spokesman added on Twitter: “Essential engineering works are taking place all day between London Victoria and East Croydon.

“Gatwick Express services will not run.

“Southern services will divert to London Bridge.”

Replacement buses will run between London Victoria and East Croydon/Streatham Hill, he added.

The spokesman said: “Customers should use Thameslink services to/from London Bridge.”

