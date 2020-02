Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash in Arundel this afternoon (Friday, February 21).

According to Sussex Roads Police officer Pete May, police and paramedics were called to Ford Road after a collision invoking a motorbike.

Police

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed a motorcyclist was assessed and treated for injuries, including one to his arm, before he was taken to St Richard's Hospital.

Traffic sources have not reported any significant delays in the area.