The A259 is blocked at Comet Corner this morning (Thursday) after a collision involving a motorcyclist, according to traffic reports.

A259 Worms Lane is reportedly partially blocked both ways after the accident at B3132 Bilsham Road

Traffic

Very slow traffic has been reported in the area.

