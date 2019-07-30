Major delays to West Sussex rail services

A number of issues with the rail line in West Sussex are causing severe delays this morning.

Southern Rail have said the delays are due to a fault with the signalling system Emsworth, a tree on the line at Southbourne and a level crossing fault at Chichester.

Disruption is expected until 1pm, National Rail has said.

Here are the travel services that will be accepting tickets this morning:

• South Western Railway

Between Portsmouth / Southampton / Havant and London Waterloo

• Great Western Railway between

Brighton and Southampton

Southampton and Portsmouth

• Brighton and Hove Buses on the following routes:

21 (Brighton, Hove, Portslade, Shoreham by Sea, Southwick)

6 (Portslade, Hove, Brighton)

7 (Brighton, Hove)

21, 21A (Brighton, Hove)

46 (Southwick, Portslade, Brighton)

49 (Portslade, Brighton)

60 (Brighton, Shoreham, Southwick)

• Stagecoach Buses

700 (Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant, Portsmouth)

National Rail Tweeted: "#Emsworth - Network Rail are on site and are working to get this issue resolved as quickly and safely as possible."