Here's everything we know so far after major crash on A259 between Chichester and Bognor

A collision involving a car and a truck has caused major disruption on the A259 between Chichester and Bognor this afternoon (Friday, January 31) - Here's everything we know so far.

There was a large emergency response after the crash shortly before 2pm, with the road remaining closed northbound as of 4pm.

According to Arun Police, the A259 from the Felpham by-pass roundabout to the Bognor bridge roundabout was initially closed in both directions, with motorists asked to find an alternative route. However, the district's police force confirmed the road has now been reopened southbound from Chichester to Bognor.

Confirming its attendance on social media, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to 'extricate casualties' after the collision near Merston just before 2pm.

Sussex Police also provided a statement at 3.30pm.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles, a car and a truck, on the A259 between Chichester and Bognor, near the Marshall Mercedes Benz of Chichester garage, around 1.30pm.

Police

"The road is currently closed while emergency services deal with the matter. This is ongoing and no further details are available at this time."

Just after 3.30pm, West Sussex Highways said it was working to manually control the traffic lights.

A spokesman said: "Please be advised that following an RTI on the A259 the road is closed from A27 to Felpham bypass. We are working with SGN to manually control their lights ASAP on the A29 Shripney and Pagham road, Lagness as queues already forming."

Bus service provider Stagecoach has reported disruption of up to 40 minutes.

According to its Twitter page, the Coastliner 700 service between Portsmouth and Chichester and Bognor and Littlehampton is unable to run between Bognor bridge roundabout and Pink Pub North Bersted. Its U7/U8 service also cannot run between Chichester Tesco and Chichester University's Bognor Regis campus.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.