Gridlock in Worthing due to lorry and van collision on A27

There is gridlock in parts of Worthing this morning due to a collision involving a lorry and a van on the A27.

The road is partially blocked at the roundabout by Durrington Cemetery due to a HGV lorry and a small white van colliding with each other.

Traffic news

Part of the A24 is blocked due to the accident and traffic has built up on both the A27 and the A24 as a result.

There is congestion to the Coach and Horses pub eastbound, and traffic back to the Toby Carvery restaurant westbound.

Recovery crews are currently at the scene.