Gridlock in Worthing due to lorry and van collision on A27

There is gridlock in parts of Worthing this morning due to a collision involving a lorry and a van on the A27.
The road is partially blocked at the roundabout by Durrington Cemetery due to a HGV lorry and a small white van colliding with each other.
Part of the A24 is blocked due to the accident and traffic has built up on both the A27 and the A24 as a result.
There is congestion to the Coach and Horses pub eastbound, and traffic back to the Toby Carvery restaurant westbound.
Recovery crews are currently at the scene.