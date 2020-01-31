Firefighters cut free casualties after A259 crash between Chichester and Bognor

Firefighters are assisting police at the scene of a crash which has closed the A259 between Chichester and Bognor this afternoon (Friday, January 31).

Police officers were called to a collision between a car and a light goods vehicle on the A259 near Bognor Regis just before 2pm.

According to Arun Police, the A259 from the Felpham by-pass roundabout to the Bognor bridge roundabout is currently closed in both directions. Motorists have been asked to find an alternative route. Read more here

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed its attendance of social media.

Its post on Twitter read: "Bognor and Chichester crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate casualties after a collision between a car and a light goods vehicle on the A259 near Merston just before 2pm.

"The road remains closed from the Felpham bypass roundabout to Bognor bridge roundabout."

Police

Bus service provider Stagecoach has also reported disruption of up to 40 minutes.

According to its Twitter page, the Coastliner 700 service between Portsmouth and Chichester and Bognor and Littlehampton is unable to run between Bognor bridge roundabout and the Pink Pub. Its U7/U8 service also cannot run between Chichester Tesco and Chichester University's Bognor Regis campus.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.