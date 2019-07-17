Disruption to trains between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

There are delays on trains between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton this evening (July 17).

The rail company said in a statement: “Unfortunately, signalling problems at Bognor Regis have reoccurred, which means that trains are once again affected by this issue.

“This is preventing some of our trains/crews from being in the correct locations for services to and from Littlehampton.”

The disruption is expected to continue until around 7pm this evening.