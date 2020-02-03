Crash blocks A29 at Bury Hill

The A29 at Bury Hill is blocked after a collision this afternoon (Monday, February 3).

According to traffic reports, the road is blocked in both directions after the accident involving a car and a tractor.

Road closed. Pic Steve Robards SUS-180108-085042001

Chichester Police confirmed its attendance on social media, asking motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently on scene dealing with a road traffic collision on the A29 Bury Hill.

“Please avoid the area if this is your usual route and bear with us whilst emergency services are dealing with the incident.”