Corrections made to A27 Arundel consultation

Highways England has given an additional four-week period for members of the public to give their responses to its A27 consultation.

A number of corrections have been made to the materials used by Highways England in the consultation process on the Arundel bypass.

Highways England was told by members of the South Coast Alliance on Transport last year the consultation was 'full of errors and dubious assumptions'. Read more here: Arundel bypass consultation 'full of errors', campaigners say

Highways England programme leader Jason Hones said: "We've always been upfront that we want to give people the best possible information to help them have their say on options for improving the A27 near Arundel.

"We have published a list of corrections to the materials from our consultation last autumn to following a comprehensive review of the documents.

"The corrections do not change the overall conclusions of our assessment of the various options presented in the consultation materials, or the design of any of the six proposed scheme options.

"We are inviting anyone who gave a response to the consultation and who feels that this update changes their opinion on the proposals to amend their response to the consultation. We have published a brief explanation alongside each of the errors to help people understand their effect.

"The information is available online at our webpage www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a27arundel and at a number of convenient locations across the area. The period for providing your update lasts for four weeks and you will have from Monday February 3 2020 to Sunday March 1 2020."

Read more here: A27 Arundel bypass: County council submits preferred route

The errors which have been amended are listed as follows:

1) Original: "Operation: Very large adverse effects for bats. Slight beneficial effects for Arundel Park SSSI and Fairmile Bottom SSSI. Large adverse effect on Binsted Wood Complex LWS."

Amended: "Operation: Very large adverse effects for bats. Slight beneficial effects for Arundel Park SSSI and Fairmile Bottom SSSI. Large adverse effect on Binsted Wood Complex LWS. Moderate adverse effect on barn owl."

2) Original: "Construction: Neutral effect on community land or facilities (or access to) for construction purposes. Moderate adverse permanent effect due to requirement of agricultural land or access."

Amended: "Construction: Slight adverse effect on community land or facilities (or access to) for construction purposes. Moderate adverse permanent effect due to requirement of agricultural land or access."

3) Original: "Operation: Moderate adverse effects on permanent road and public right of way diversions or closures which result in changes in journey length or severance. Moderate adverse effects on permanent changes in amenity.

"Positive effects on health outcomes resulting from air quality improvements and access to active travel opportunities. Negative impacts on health outcomes resulting from changes in noise levels."

Amended: "Operation: Moderate adverse effects on permanent road and public right of way diversions or closures which result in changes in journey length or severance. Moderate adverse effects on permanent changes in amenity.

"Positive effects on health outcomes resulting from air quality improvements and access to active travel opportunities. Positive and negative impacts on health outcomes resulting from changes in noise levels."

4) Original: "Operation: Significant adverse effects on existing dwellings:

"• East and south of Crossbush

"• In Tortington and Binsted

"• South of A27 (west of Ford Road roundabout)"

Amended: "Operation: Significant adverse effects on existing dwellings:

"• East and south of Crossbush

"• On Fitzalan Road

"• In Tortington and Binsted

"• South of A27 (west of Ford Road roundabout)"

5) Original: "Construction: Moderate adverse significance of effect for all heritage assets with exception of Lyminster Conservation Area which is neutral. Slight adverse significance of effect on below-ground archaeology.

"Operation: Slight adverse significance of effect for all heritage assets."

Amended: "Construction: Moderate adverse significance effect for numerous assets within Arundel. Slight adverse effect for 1 Grade II* and 10 Grade II listed buildings outside Arundel. The effect on Lyminster Conservation Area which is neutral. Slight adverse significance effect on below-ground archaeology.

"Operation: Effects would be as per the construction phase but would be permanent. There are no effects on buried heritage assets."

6) Original: "Construction: Large adverse effects on setting of Tortington Priory Scheduled Monument and one Grade II* listed building. Neutral effects in setting for the remainder of heritage assets.

"Slight adverse effects on all heritage assets for below-ground archaeology including the course of the Roman road (MWS14385).

"Operation: Large adverse effects on setting of Tortington Priory Scheduled Monument and one Grade II* listed building. Neutral effects on setting for all remaining heritage assets."

Amended: "Construction: Large adverse effects on setting of Tortington Priory Scheduled Monument and one Grade II* listed building. Moderate adverse effect on numerous assets within Arundel. Slight adverse effects on the setting of 1 Grade II*, 9 Grade II listed buildings.

"Slight adverse effects on all heritage assets for below-ground archaeology including the course of the Roman road (MWS14385).

"Operation: Effects on setting would be as per the construction phase but would be permanent. There are no effects on buried heritage assets."

7) Original: "Construction: Moderate adverse significance of effect on setting for Tortington Priory Scheduled Monument and one Grade II* listed building. Slight adverse significance of effect on setting for the remainder of the heritage assets.

"Moderate adverse significance of effect on the curtilages of six Grade II Listed Buildings. Slight adverse effects on below ground archaeology for all heritage assets.

"Operation: Moderate adverse significance of effect for Tortington Priory Scheduled Monument and one Grade II* listed building. Slight adverse significance of effect for the remainder of the Grade II listed buildings."

Amended: "Construction: Moderate adverse significance of effect on setting for Tortington Priory Scheduled Monument and one Grade II* listed building. Moderate adverse effect on numerous assets within Arundel. Slight adverse significance of effect on setting of 1 Grade II* and 13 Grade II listed buildings outside Arundel.

"Moderate adverse significance of effect on eight Grade II Listed Buildings outside Arundel. Slight adverse effects on below ground archaeology for all heritage assets.

"Operation: Effects on setting would be as per the construction phase but would be permanent. There are no effects on buried heritage assets. "

8) Original: "Construction: Moderate adverse significance of effect on setting for Tortington Priory Scheduled Monument and one Grade II* and eight Grade II listed buildings. Neutral effect on the remaining Grade II listed buildings. Slight adverse significance of effect on the setting for Walberton Village and Walberton Green Conservation Areas. Moderate adverse significance of effect on below-ground archaeology for all heritage assets.

"Operation: Moderate adverse significance of effect for the Tortington Priory Scheduled Monument and one Grade II* and eight Grade II listed buildings. Neutral effect on the remaining Grade II listed buildings. Slight adverse significance of effect for Walberton Village and Walberton Green Conservation Areas."

Amended: "Construction: Moderate adverse significance of effect on setting for Tortington Priory Scheduled Monument and one Grade II* and eight seven Grade II listed buildings outside Arundel. Moderate adverse effect on numerous assets within Arundel. Moderate adverse effect on seven Grade II listed buildings outside Arundel. Slight adverse significance of effect on 1 Grade II* and 15 Grade II listed buildings outside Arundel and on the setting for Walberton Village and Walberton Green Conservation Areas. Slight adverse significance of effect on below-ground archaeology for all heritage assets.

"Operation: Effects on setting would be as per the construction phase but would be permanent. There are no effects on buried heritage assets."