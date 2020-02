A collision involving two cars took place on Worthing seafront this afternoon (Sunday, February 23).

According to the AA, the incident was first reported around 1.15pm today.

Emergency services at the scene SUS-200223-133737001

It took place in Marine Parade near the Travelodge.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently at the scene.

The AA reports that the area is experiencing slow traffic and restrictions following the collision.

