Arundel Bypass: new public consultation dates revealed

Dates for a new public consultation on the Arundel Bypass plans have been revealed by Highways England.

On its website, Highways England said: "We'll be carrying out a further non-statutory consultation for the A27 Bypass scheme between 30 August and 24 October 2019.

The Crossbush junction of the A27, where the proposed Arundel Bypass route would begin. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

"The consultation will give people a fresh look at all the proposed options for upgrading the A27, using the latest available information.

"Our priority is to ensure we fully consider our customers and communities in the design and delivery of all road improvement schemes.

"The consultation will be open for eight weeks and there will be a lot of ways to have your say. So please share any views, ideas or local knowledge you may have during this period."

This comes after Highways England went back to the drawing board following a High Court legal battle from a resident of Binsted, a village that would be affected by the proposed route - shown in the video above.

The scheme is expected to cost between £100 million to £250 million. Earlier this year, potential new routes for the bypass were shared online.

Nick Herbert, Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs, shared the news on his Twitter account. He said: "The original date for start of construction (Spring 2020) has been put back two years thanks to the judicial review - but the Bypass is still in the roads programme and I remain determined to ensure it’s delivered."