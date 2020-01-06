Air ambulance at scene of incident on A259 in Lancing

Traffic is reportedly being diverted after an accident in Lancing this morning (Monday, January 6).

According to traffic reports, an air ambulance is on scene at the A259 in Lancing, which is blocked east of the South Street roundabout.

Police

Traffic is reportedly being diverted via South Street and Penhill Road.

In a post on Twitter, SC Ryan Seibel, divisional leader for operations command at Sussex Special Constabulary, wrote: "Please avoid the A259 Lancing due to an accident. The road is closed and traffic is being diverted."

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Updates to follow as we get them.