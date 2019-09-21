Accident north of A27 near Chichester causes delays Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... An accident north of the A27 near Chichester is causing delays, according to traffic reports. Brittens Lane is partially blocked with slow traffic due to the accident. Traffic news It allegedly involved two vehicles and happened near Dukes Road. It is affecting traffic in both directions. Two major roadworks schemes to start in Bognor Regis and Bersted