The A259 in Littlehampton is blocked due to a fallen tree.

According to traffic reports, it is affecting traffic in both directions between Church Lane and Bridge Road, with queues to Wick and the outskirts of Bognor Regis.

Traffic news

Some smaller vehicles are said to be mounting the pavement to get past.

This comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for much of the south coast, which is due to end at 9am today.