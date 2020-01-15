A259 between Climping and Yapton blocked by fallen tree

Police were called to clear the A259 between Climping and Yapton last night.

As windy and rainy conditions hit the area, the road became blocked by a fallen tree, according to police.

Traffic was reported to be slow and queuing along the A259.

Arun Police tweeted: "It's rather windy outside. We are currently working with @HighwaysSEAST to clear the road due to a tree falling down."

There were also reports of a fallen tree near Grevatts Lane.

