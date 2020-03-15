A24 reopens after crash outside Worthing

The A24 was closed southbound after an accident at the Findon roundabout this afternoon (Sunday, March 15).

Sussex Police confirmed officers attended a 'single-vehicle crash' on the A24 were assessing its severity.

Road closed

According to traffic reports, the accident involved one vehicle and a fallen tree on the A24 Findon Bypass southbound at A280 Long Furlong Road.

The southbound carriageway was reportedly closed, with traffic being diverted away from the area.

UPDATE: A24 crash - Fire service called after serious accident leaves two people trapped

Have you read?: Coronavirus: Doctors' surgery outside Worthing 'closes doors'

Person dies after being hit by a train in Sussex

Coronavirus: Worthing mother spent life savings on global trip with son - but may lose thousands due to pandemic