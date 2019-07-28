A23 to remain closed for hours after serious collision

The A23 has been closed northbound for investigation work following a collision.

Traffic reports say the road is closed from the B2110 (Handcross) to junction 11 of the M23 (Pease Pottage).

The road has been closed since around 5.30am.

Traffic reports say the collision involved a motorcyclist.

Sgt Richard Hobbs, acting sergeant on the Roads Policing Unit at Sussex Police, said the collision was serious and advised motorists to find an alternative route.

He said the road is likely to remain closed until midday.

There are reports of long delays on the approach.