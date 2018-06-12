Town crier and clog dancing to make Sussex Day shine

A town crier, clog dancing and a choir will be just some of the attractions at an event being held in Littlehampton Town Centre to celebrate Sussex Day.

The celebration on Saturday will begin at 10am with the town crier opening proceedings. Speaking at the event will be Arun District Council’s Chairman, Councillor Alan Gammon.

He said: “I’ve been approached by people who are really interested in Sussex Day and excited about celebrating all that Sussex has to offer. This isn’t just about tourism, but about the people of our great county.

“It’s the culture, the achievements and the day to day lives that have helped shaped our identity as proud Sussex folk.”

Other events during the day include poetry reading and singing from The Edwin James Festival Choir and the Sussex Pond Singers.

The Dolphin Inn in the High Street will also be hosting activities and landlady Ellie Boiling will be offering a range of Sussex cheeses and sausages, as well as bottles of Sussex beer and ciders. She said: “I’m really pleased to promote Sussex Day as something we celebrate. Sussex is such a brilliant county and has such a rich history.

“I hope people will come down to support the day as I know they will have a great time.”

Sussex Day takes place on St Richard’s Day, the feast day of St Richard of Chichester, Sussex’s patron saint, and marks the translation of his body from its original burial place in the nave of Chichester Cathedral to an elaborate shrine at the cathedral on June 16, 1276.

Contact John Edjvet on 01903 737 856 for details.