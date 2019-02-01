Tommy Robinson support forces Adur UKIP councillors to abandon party

Several UKIP Lancing parish councillors have abandoned the party over its alignment with ‘extreme right-wing’ figures.

Parish council chairman Gloria Eveleigh and councillors Geoff Patmore, Gina Scotting and Jean Turner announced their split at a meeting on Wednesday (January 30).

Lancing Parish Council chairman Gloria Eveleigh

Mrs Eveleigh cited the party’s alignment with right-wing figures as one of the motivations behind her defection.

“The reasons are that Gerard Batten [UKIP leader] recently aligned himself with Tommy Robinson,” she said.

“Secondly he had an interview with a Russian radio station which the public will interpret as extreme right-wing. In reality UKIP was never racist or right-wing and the four councillors do not wish to be seen as either.

“Even Nigel Farage couldn’t remain in the party for similar reasons.”

Gina Scotting, councillor for Mash Barn ward, echoed Mrs Eveleigh’s statements. She said she joined UKIP initially because she thought the party was best placed to lead the United Kingdom out of the ‘vipers’ nest’ of Europe.

However, she said the party’s shift towards the extreme right-wing, including embracing Tommy Robinson, had left her disillusioned.

“It doesn’t matter how you dress it up by putting a suit on a thug, it doesn’t make him less of an extreme right-wing thug,” she said.

“As for my future, I have no interest in joining any other party. At the moment it would be like joining a circus, because they all seem to be acting like complete clowns and not in a funny way.

“If the referendum isn’t adhered to, I won’t ever vote again. It’s the only thing they’ve got to get right at the moment and what a farce they are making of it.”

All four of the councillors confirmed they would see out their terms on the council as Independents.

Widewater ward councillor Geoff Patmore expressed similar disillusionment with the major political parties in the UK.

He said he was dissatisfied with the direction UKIP was taking and felt he could not align himself politically elsewhere, adding all political parties needed to ‘get their act together’.

While he praised Labour for ‘fighting valiantly’ at a local level, he said as a Brexiteer he was awaiting the outcome of events around Brexit.

“As a local Lancing politician I have fought, and will continue to fight, alongside Labour as far as possible to protect Lancing and improve the quality of life for our community,” he said.

“My resolve to strive locally to protect and enhance our precious community and village of Lancing and Widewater ward will not diminish as an Independent councillor.“

The splits leave four UKIP councillors remaining on the parish council – Mick Clarke, Robin Monk, Liz Haywood and Clive Burghard. All have been approached for comment.

Mrs Eveleigh said her decision would not have any impact on her role with the parish council, as political affiliations were ‘irrelevant’.

She said: “Parish councils are supposed to be in no way political. In smaller villages where everyone knows each other, a political party would not be on voting forms during elections. Lancing, of course, is far too large a village for that, which is why the parties are added to the voting forms. So your political affiliations should be irrelevant. At Lancing Parish Council our decisions will continue to be cross-party.

“We all decided that being Independent was the best way to show the Lancing residents that Lancing Parish Council is focused on the community – not politics.”

