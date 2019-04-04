Three people arrested after police pursuit from Worthing

Three people have been arrested after a police pursuit from Worthing.

According to Sussex Roads Police's Twitter account, officers received reports of a vehicle that been stolen from Worthing as part of a burglary.

A 'short' police pursuit followed, and three people were arrested under suspicion of burglary.

According to the tweet, Sussex Police's dog unit and Chichester Police were also involved.

It could be linked to a car that was found dumped in a field between Fontwell and Bognor Regis - but police have not confirmed this.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.