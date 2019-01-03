Three injured as The Three Fishes pub hit by car in Worthing town centre

The Three Fishes pub has been hit by a car in Worthing town centre, and three people have been injured.

According to an eyewitness, there are three fire engines, three ambulances and at least three police cars at the scene in Chapel Road.

The same eyewitness saw someone being arrested at the scene by police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Sussex Police have been called to a road traffic collision between a car and two pedestrians which occurred around 5.20pm on Thursday (January 3) in Chapel Road, Worthing.



The pedestrians, a man and a woman, and the driver of the car are all believed to have suffered serious injuries.



The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene."

Worthing Fire Station posted on Facebook: "We are currently attending a Road accident in Chapel Road outside the Three Fishes involving three people . Road is closed and will be for the next hour.

The air ambulance is believed to have landed in Homefield Park this evening.