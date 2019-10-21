Three fire engines and police respond to incident at home in Worthing

A fire broke out at a home in Worthing last night (Sunday), according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
Three fire appliances and two police cars were sent to a property in South Street, Tarring just after 10pm.
The fire service said a chair in the property had caught fire but was already out by the time emergency services arrived.
A spokesperson confirmed crews had left the scene by 10.25pm.
