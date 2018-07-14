Thousands show their support for Worthing’s first Pride

Thousands of people have lined the streets for Worthing’s first-ever pride event.

The parade started at The Burlington Hotel on Marine Parade at 1pm, with samba drums, whistles and cheers filling the air along the promenade.

Sussex Police showed their support

Dozens of walking groups showed their pride, including Adur and Worthing Councils, Unite, and Coastal West Sussex Mind, an independent Worthing-based charity which is one of two that Worthing Pride are raising money for, along with Allsorts Youth Project.

Among the most eye-catching revellers were Marc Baker, 45, and Nigel Quinless, 52, who travelled down from Kingston-upon-Thames to attend our town’s inaugural pride event.

Marc, whose mother lives in Rustington, started bedazzling his face with sequins at 6.30am. The bold look won him lots of plaudits at London Pride earlier this month, making the front pages of Sky News and BBC News. He said: “It gives you lots of confidence when you dress up like this.”

He said Worthing Pride was ‘quieter but much friendlier’ than pride in the capital.

Nigel Quinless and Marc Baker

Nigel said: “It’s nice that a seaside town like Worthing is doing it so we wanted to show our support.”

”Pride gets the word out that homophobia is not okay, and we still count”, Marc said.

The parade travelled along the promenade and ended at Beach House Grounds, where the main event will be running from 2pm to 10pm.

Sunny Worthing has lived up to its reputation, with temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius.

Worthing Pride parade

The after party will be at The Libertine pub from 10pm.