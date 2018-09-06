Thousands set to flock to annual Findon Sheep Fair fun

Sheep, stalls and sheepdogs will be among the attractions for thousands of people expected to flock to the annual Findon Sheep Fair this weekend.

This year’s event, to be held on Nepcote Green, will run between Friday and Sunday, with Saturday the day of the main fair.

The Harris Brothers’ Traditional Fair will be open from 6.30pm on Friday, while a family barn dance will begin in the marquee at 7.30pm.

The barn dance, featuring Foreman Five and a licensed bar, is a ticket-only event, priced at £8 for adults and £3.50 for children under the age of 18. Tickets are available from selected shops around the village.

The main fair will open at 10.30am on Saturday. The main arena will host a range of demonstrations, including sheep shearing, falconry, sheepdog demonstrations, morris dancing, sheep parade, ‘heavy horses’ and performances from the Nicola Miles Theatre Studio. Admission is free, with car parking £5.

The Party on the Green, featuring Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes, is another ticket-only event from 7.30pm. Tickets are now sold out, according to the fair’s website.

Visitors are invited to bring their own picnic to the green from 1pm on Sunday. A Songs of Praise event will be held from 2.45pm, led by the Salvation Army Band and St John the Baptist Church.